Arunachal MLA Tsering Lhamu launched Week 09 of the Sankalp HEW awareness campaign.

Tsering Lhamu, MLA of Lumla constituency, announced the launch, which was officially inaugurated on June 21 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) Doda, under the guidance of the District Social Welfare Officer, has been making significant strides in safeguarding women's rights and their empowerment through impactful initiatives.

The organization has intensified its efforts over the past few weeks, focusing on key issues like gender equality, legal awareness, and health rights to make society more sensitive to gender-based issues.



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This initiative is part of the Government of India's 100-day awareness campaign focused on women's empowerment and the laws and schemes designed to protect women.

MLA Lhamu expressed her gratitude to the Department of Women and Child Development, Tawang, for their visit.

During the meeting, officials and the public engaged in a dialogue on the escalating crime rates, particularly against women and children in the Tawang district.

Lhamu advocated for a safer and more empowering environment for all women and children in the community and urged everyone to continue collaborative efforts towards building a brighter and more secure future.