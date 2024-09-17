Tapi Darang, MLA of the 38th Pasighat East constituency, flagged off the Swachhata Vahaan as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 initiative. The awareness campaign, organized by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), aims to promote better waste management and public participation in maintaining cleanliness.

The flag-off event took place at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Pasighat's main market, attended by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police Sachin Kr. Singhal, PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang, Deputy Chief Councilor Rebecca Panyang Megu, along with various government officials and market welfare committee members.

The Swachhata Vahaan will be conducting a door-to-door and ward-to-ward awareness campaign, focusing on garbage segregation and mass public involvement. This initiative will run until October 2 and beyond, with the goal of fostering greater community engagement in the cleanliness drive.

MLA Darang urged Pasighat residents to actively participate in the campaign and support PMC’s efforts in daily garbage collection. Deputy Commissioner Taggu also led the attendees in taking the Swachhata pledge, reinforcing the town’s commitment to a cleaner environment.\

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