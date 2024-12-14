Nabam Vivek, the newly elected MLA of the 14th Doimukh Assembly constituency, distributed dryer machines to seven dedicated farmers at the District Horticulture Office (DHO), Yupia.

The distribution ceremony marked a pivotal moment in promoting sustainable agriculture in the region.

The event also included a mass distribution of agricultural tools and equipment to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and enterprising farmers from several vibrant villages in the Sangdupota Circle, including Poma, Khamyir, Rakap, Jote, Rillo, Moin

The initiative, organized at Jote, is part of a broader effort to support grassroots farming and agricultural innovation. MLA Vivek commended the “Ajin Anna Society” for its exemplary work in empowering SHGs and individuals. “Together, we will continue to uplift our farming community and ensure a prosperous future for all,” he remarked.



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During the event, MLA Vivek expressed his gratitude to the Department of Horticulture for their dedication to the farming community. He emphasized the importance of utilizing distributed dryer machines effectively to enhance income through dried agricultural products. These versatile machines can process a wide variety of items, including fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, nuts, mushrooms, meat, fish, papads, semi-liquid food items such as yoghurt, incense sticks, and more.

The MLA assured his continued support to farmers and the horticulture department, pledging to champion initiatives that improve the livelihoods of local communities. “Efforts like these are vital to achieving self-sufficiency and fostering sustainable agricultural practices,” he added.

The distribution initiative is expected to boost productivity and open new avenues for value-added agricultural products, thereby contributing to the economic growth of the Papum Pare district.