Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen inaugurated the inaugural Sii-Sika Confluence Festival and the Late Jarde Likar Memorial Football Tournament in Liromoba, West Siang district.

The event, organized by the All Liromoba Town Welfare Association (ALTWA), aims to celebrate the region’s rich cultural heritage and sporting spirit.



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MLA Jilen served as the Chief Guest, joined by Advocate Tadu Tamin as the Guest of Honour and Gyamar Amte, ADC Yomcha, as the Special Guest.

This festival and tournament mark a significant milestone for Liromoba, fostering unity, celebrating local talent, and promoting cultural pride.