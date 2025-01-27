People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) President and MLA of Doimukh assembly constituency, Nabam Vivek, inaugurated a 30-meter-long Wire Rope Suspension Bridge (WRSB) over Raik Nallah in Kakoi Circle, Papum Pare district.

The bridge lies near the Assam-Arunachal boundary.

The inauguration fulfils a long-standing demand of the residents of Tadar Happa under Kakoi Circle.



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The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Bamang Yayu, former Chairman of the Arunachal State Council for Science and Technology, Rongni Bagang, Zilla Parishad Member (Kimin), and Circle Officer Kakoi, among others.

The WRSB, known for its innovative use of wire ropes as a suspension system, is expected to significantly improve connectivity and accessibility for the people in the region.