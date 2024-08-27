In a crucial intervention, MLA Nabam Vivek of the 14th Doimukh Constituency has provided a dedicated school van to facilitate the daily commute of students impacted by the partial collapse of the Suspension Bridge between Midpu and Lekha.

With many students struggling to attend school due to the damaged bridge, this initiative by MLA Vivek aims to ensure that education remains accessible and uninterrupted.

By offering safe and reliable transportation, he is not only addressing immediate logistical challenges but also contributing to the long-term well-being and educational continuity of the students in the affected area.



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