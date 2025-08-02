Arunachal MLA pushes for fast-tracking Kamala Hydropower Project, meets NHPC officials

In a concerted push to accelerate the progress of critical infrastructure and hydroelectric projects in Kamle district, Raga MLA Rotom Tebin held a series of high-level meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Power (MoP), Government of India, and NHPC Ltd on Friday.

During his meeting with Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, the MLA stressed the strategic importance of the proposed Dollungmukh–Tamen Road (DTR), which he said would significantly enhance regional connectivity and support the development of the 1720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project. Tebin explained that the DTR would serve as a vital link connecting National Highway-15 at Annando in Assam to NH-13 at Tamen in Kamle, reducing both logistical costs and transit time.

Seeking early approval, Tebin urged the Union Secretary to prioritize the DTR proposal for immediate clearance, terming it “the backbone” for unlocking Kamle’s infrastructure potential.

The MLA also held a detailed review with S. Balasubramanian, Private Secretary in the Ministry of Power, regarding the Kamala and Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Projects. Discussions focused on their current status, roadblocks, and timelines for execution.



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Later, at the NHPC headquarters in Faridabad, Tebin met with Director (Personnel) Uttam Lal and Director (Projects) S. Singh. He discussed progress on both projects and also raised concerns about the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives linked to the projects. He urged NHPC to scale up CSR efforts, ensuring tangible benefits to local communities.

Tebin emphasized that there is overwhelming local support for the Kamala Hydroelectric Project, with no opposition from affected villagers. “People are eagerly awaiting the project. They see it as a cornerstone for economic upliftment, employment, and development in Kamle,” the MLA stated.

Calling for urgency in implementation, he appealed to NHPC to expedite groundwork and initiation of construction work at the earliest. The Kamala and Subansiri hydro projects, once operational, are expected to significantly boost Arunachal Pradesh’s power generation capacity and foster long-term socio-economic development in the region.