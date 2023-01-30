Arunachali MMA fighters bagged four gold medals in GAMMA National Championship 2023

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh which was held from 28 to 30 January.

Miss Dado Chumpi won two Golds in the 52.2 and 60 KG categories and one silver in 56:7 KG. Dado was also awarded as the best female fighter of the tournament with rupees fifteen thousand cash.

Fighter Tadar Tabyu bagged Gold in 47kg, under 11 years, while Diyo Rimo struck Gold under 61.2 KG in Striking MMA and Bengia Lalu- bagged a Bronze medal in 52.2 kg, under 18 years old category. All fighters were representing Abrasumente Academy MMA of Itanagar which was being coached by Techi Karda.

Also Read: Arunachal’s wonderboy Gyamar Nikum signs deal worth Rs 60 lakh with Mumbai City FC

On the other hand, Gyamar Nikum of Arunachal Pradesh has joined Mumbai City Football Club (FC) from Rajasthan United on a five-year contract of Rs 60 lakhs, said Mumbai City FC on January 22.

The 18-year-old football prodigy will compete in the Indian Super Competition, the premier professional league in India.

Mumbai City FC, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is an Indian professional football team that participates in the Indian Super League.

Nikum's move has been verified by Mumbai City FC on its official website.

“Mumbai City can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Rajasthan United for the transfer of Gyamar Nikum. The transfer is subject to a medical. We’ll take good care of him,” a statement from Mumbai City FC read.