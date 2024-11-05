The Arunachal Women’s Society has formally requested an immediate and thorough investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving a student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jote. In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, dated November 5, 2024, the society expressed grave concerns regarding the reported incident, which has attracted significant media attention.

The society, established on October 10, 1979, emphasizes the need for a fair inquiry to ensure that justice is served and that the rights of the victim are upheld. Kani Nada Maling, the society's president, stated, “This incident is deeply concerning, and we respectfully request your office to conduct a prompt and impartial inquiry into the matter.” The organization believes that a transparent investigation is essential in addressing the growing concerns surrounding the safety and well-being of women in educational institutions across the state.

This request comes at a time when discussions around women's safety and the importance of creating a secure environment in educational settings are more critical than ever.

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