The mortal remains of Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower of the APPSC paper leakage scam reached Naharlagun helipad from Hyderabad.

A huge crowd gathered at and around the helipad to witness his last farewell. Thousands of citizens paid homage while reaching the home of the Late Gyamar Padang at the Pachin colony of Naharlagun.

Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee which is leading the APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leakage scam urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu through a letter to declare state mourning on 5 May tomorrow as a mark of respect for his departed soul.

Also Read: Arunachal: Whistleblower of APPSC paper leak scam Gyamar Padang passes away

It should be noted that Gyamar Padang, a candidate, filed a complaint with Itanagar Police Station on August 28, 2022, stating that the question papers for the AE (Civil) Mains test, which was held on August 26 and 27, were leaked in advance.

Based on his accusation, the Itanagar Police Department filed an FIR on September 10, 2022, and initiated an investigation, which was later turned over to the State Police's Special Investigation Cell (SIC).

The APPSC fiasco sparked outrage in the state, resulting in massive agitations, and the CBI was forced to take over the investigation from the SIC, which had arrested more than 50 people in connection with allegations of malpractice in an APPSC examination since 2014.

"So far, 54 people have been arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leakage cases, including 41 State Government officials."

"Of the 41 officials involved in the malpractices, 19 employees have been terminated and disciplinary actions have been initiated against 22 regular employees," State Administrative Reforms Secretary Ajay Chagti stated.