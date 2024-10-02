Naharlagun Police arrested an individual in connection with a theft case on 1 October 2024.

The operation was led by Sub Inspector Niri Rama and team, and the case is registered under Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 116/24 U/S 303(2) BNS.

The arrested individual has been identified as Arjun Bagang, aged 25, from Seijosa village in Pakke Kesang District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The police recovered the following stolen items from Bagang's possession: three gas cylinders, one large blanket, one small blanket, one 5-litre cooker, and two electric induction cookers.

This arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by Naharlagun Police to combat criminal activities and ensure the safety and security of the residents.



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