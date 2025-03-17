In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, Naharlagun police arrested a woman drug peddler in a late-night raid at Panchayat Colony, Damsite, Naharlagun.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, along with SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, Ct W. Singpho, Ct Bakin Mitkon, Ct Osinam Pabin, and L/Ct Lobsang Wangmu, conducted the operation under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo. The raid was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate EAC Naharlagun, Khoda Bath, APPS.

During the search of the residence of Ms. Enime Kena Mihu (31), a permanent resident of Anini, Dibang Valley, the police recovered:

25 vials containing suspected heroin (32.9g including vials)

One plastic container with suspected heroin (30.7g including container)

42 empty vials



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A red plastic container, two used syringes, and three empty cigarette packets

The total suspected heroin recovered weighed 63.6 grams, including the containers.

Upon interrogation, the accused admitted to sourcing the contraband from Assam for personal use and peddling. Following this, a case was registered under Naharlagun PS Case No. 36/25 under Sections 21(b), 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act, and the accused was taken into custody.

Police have intensified surveillance under Operation Dawn 2.0, focusing on breaking the drug supply chain in the region. Authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activities to help combat the drug menace.