In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Naharlagun Police arrested two individuals, including a woman, and seized contraband substances during Operation Dawn conducted on November 27, 2024.

Acting on reliable information about the illegal activities of Rahul Roy (29) in the G-Extension area, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, SI Vivek Linggi, and supported by Head Constable T. Kochi, Lady Constable K. Monya, and Constable K. Samyor, launched a swift operation under the supervision of SDPO Shri Rishi Longdo.

During the operation, Roy was apprehended, and 31.8 grams of suspected ganja were recovered from his possession. Further investigation revealed links to another suspected drug peddler, Dagmi Rime (26), from whom two vials containing suspected heroin were recovered in small quantities.



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The duo has been booked under Case No. 144/24 at Naharlagun Police Station under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985: Sections 20(b)(ii)(A), 21(a), 27, and 29. Both individuals are now in police custody as investigations continue.

The police reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes and urged the public to assist by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring a drug-free society and will take stringent action against those involved in such activities,” an official statement said.