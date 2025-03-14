Arunachal's Naharlagun Police have successfully recovered three stolen scooties from Itanagar, Seppa, and Assam following the arrest of three burglars.

The operation was led by a team comprising OC Naharlagun Insp. K. Dev, SI V. Linggi, HC Kato Samyor, HC Punyo Tari, Ct. Debojit Borah, and Ct. Saanu Raj under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and the overall guidance of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

One Scooty was retrieved from Bedeti, Assam, another from Seppa with local police coordination, and the third from Itanagar after apprehending co-accused Rajiv Munda alias Ambrus Munda (30).

The breakthrough came after the arrest of Taku Tayu, who revealed Ambrus Munda’s involvement. Upon his arrest in Itanagar, police recovered not only stolen vehicles but also a high-value stolen camera taken by Taku Tayu from A-Sector, Naharlagun, last week.

The investigation is ongoing to recover more stolen vehicles and return them to their rightful owners.



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