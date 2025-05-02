In a proactive move to enhance public safety, the ICR Naharlagun Police have ramped up night patrolling across vulnerable and isolated areas of the Capital Region.

Police units from Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa are conducting intensified late-night patrols aimed at deterring criminal activities and enabling swift responses to emergencies.

The increased patrolling targets offences such as theft, burglary, snatching, and other unlawful acts, while also aiding in nighttime surveillance and identification of suspicious movements. The visible presence of police personnel has boosted public confidence and reinforced law and order in the region.



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Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo, IPS, has urged citizens to cooperate fully with police teams during patrols. He advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk or deserted areas at night and report any suspicious activity promptly. He also encouraged the installation of CCTVs and proper lighting around homes and businesses to enhance community vigilance.

The police reiterated that public cooperation is key to ensuring a safe and crime-free environment across the Capital Region.