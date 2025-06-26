Arunachal: Namsai tourism dept ramps up safety measures in tourist stays

The Department of Tourism, Namsai District, on Thursday convened a crucial orientation meeting on safety and security for all accommodation facilities at the DC’s Conference Hall.

The meeting brought together representatives from hotels and homestays, district officials, and the police to strengthen tourist safety measures in the region.

Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa chaired the session, highlighting key safety components such as CCTV surveillance, emergency response protocols, fire safety readiness, staff training, and overall guest security. He also urged accommodation providers to ensure cleanliness, practice waste segregation at source, and minimise plastic use.

The DC further informed attendees about several upcoming tourism development projects, including the Borbeel Project, Noi Dhamma, and the Mahabodhi Skill Development Centre at Nongtaw. He encouraged facility owners to engage tourists in outdoor activities like cycling to enhance the district’s tourism appeal.



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Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley stressed strict adherence to government regulations, particularly the maintenance of accurate guest records. He announced that practical training on the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) system will soon be conducted for all homestay operators.

I/C District Tourism Officer Dr. Keshab Sarmah called for proactive safety planning and rapid emergency response mechanisms. He also informed the participants about government support schemes such as DDSUY and UNNATI, which can aid tourism entrepreneurs.

Accommodation facility representatives pledged to adopt better safety protocols and collaborate closely with authorities.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to making Namsai a safe and welcoming destination for all tourists.