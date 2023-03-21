The Eastern Branch of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), based in Kolkata, has halted all construction in Namsai district's Manabhum reserve forest and Namsai reserve forest areas.

Based on a complaint filed by Tongam Jomoh and James Teli Camder against the MoEF&CC and others, the NGT issued the interim order. The complaint claimed that construction activities are taking place within the reserved forest areas.

The case was listed by the court on April 19.

According to the court order, "List on 19.04.2023, until then there shall be a stay on all construction activities within the Namsai forest areas in question."

Within four weeks, the respondents must submit their counter-affidavits.

“19.5 hectares of forest land have been encroached on in Tengapani area for the construction of the Golden Pagoda and a meditation center, while 2.5 hectares of forest land in Namsai reserved forest have been encroached on for the construction of the mini-secretariat building in Namsai,” the complainants have claimed.

In addition, they claimed that the construction of a Buddha statue had encroached on five hectares of forest land in the Manabhum reserve forest in Lathou circle.

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