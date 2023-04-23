Former Meghalaya health minister James Sangma on April 23 said that the National People's Party (NPP) will be strengthened and will achieve new heights in the future.

He said this while speaking during a coordination meeting of the National and State Executive meeting of the NPP at Cygnet of Itanagar Hotel, where he also discussed various issues concerning the northeast.

''We shall continue to work on strengthening the party and take it to greater heights,'' he added.

Commenting on the meeting, he said, '' We had a very good discussion since morning and the purpose of having this coordination meeting was discussed organizational structure in terms of where we stand at present''.

Sangma said that during the meeting all the leaders brought some challenges which are being faced by them.

NPP National Team led by James Sangma National Treasurer, M, Rameshwar Singh MLA and National General Secretary, Sushil Huidrom National Secretary, Lalrin National Secretary, Nicky National GS Youth Wing, Rock GS NPP Youth Manipur attended this meet.

The State NPP Unit Arunachal Pradesh led by Mutchu Mithi MLA Roing, T Wangham EX Minister, and Paknga Bage General Secretary NNP Arunachal Unit were also present on the occasion.

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