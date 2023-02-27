The 14 crores Bailey bridge, the lifeline of Tali connecting Yangte which got collapsed within six months of inauguration in September 2019 again constructed and inaugurated with the new name Kumey bridge by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

After the collapse of this bridge constructed back in 2019 by PWD there was a huge shortage of food supply to the citizens of the Tali PipSorang constituency.

The inauguration of this much-awaited Kumey bridge the lifeline that connects remote Tali to Yangte of Kradaadi district was a dream for many as earlier two times this Steel Arch bridge got collapsed & submerged in soil due to natural disasters.

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In September 2019 the 280 feet single-lane Kumey bridge over the Kumey river got collapsed due to damage by soil erosion and the falling of huge rocks caused by heavy rain. This bridge was made at an estimated cost of 14 crores.

Reconstruction of the bridge was started in November 2020 with a span of 90 metres, this Steel Arch bridge over the huge Kumey river is made with Cable suspenders and RCC Decking at a new cost of 13 crores 69 lakhs.

Earlier this under-construction steel Arch bridge on the Kumey river on the Yangte-Tali road in the Kra Daadi district has been collapsed again before its completion.

The sources informed that earlier the damage was caused to the steel Arch tower on the left bank due to the heavy current of the river Kumey.