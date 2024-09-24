Arunachal Pradesh, known for its rich biodiversity and unexplored landscapes, has revealed yet another hidden gem with the discovery of a natural cave near Lokpeng village in Siang district. The cave, which remains unnamed, is a testament to the state's immense tourism potential.

On a recent expedition, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Siang,PN Thungon, local officials and villagers, trekked through challenging terrain to reach this ancient cave. Situated close to the Lokpeng village, which is home to approximately 50 families, the site was recognized for its breathtaking beauty and historical significance.

Minister Tasing described the cave as a "hidden treasure" and pledged to enhance the area surrounding it to make it more accessible to tourists. “We aim to transform this wonder into a major tourist attraction, which will not only showcase Arunachal Pradesh's natural beauty but also boost local livelihoods and contribute to the district's economic growth,” he said.

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