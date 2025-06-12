In a proactive step ahead of the monsoon season, Papum Pare’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Vishakha Yadav, IAS, chaired her first District-Level Steering Committee meeting for the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 on Thursday at the DC’s Conference Hall in Yupia.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from the departments of Health, PHED, Education, and Women & Child Development (WCD) to strategise coordinated efforts against diarrhoeal diseases, which often spike during the rainy season.

Highlighting the urgency of preventive measures, Yadav urged departments to stay alert and take a collaborative approach.

“We have to work as a cohesive team to improve the health parameters of the district,” she said, pledging full administrative support to bridge infrastructure gaps and operational challenges in healthcare delivery.



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District Medical Officer Dr. Reena Ronya updated the committee on current health programmes, including Immunisation, NCD Management, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

Meanwhile, Dr. Taniya Raju, District ASHA Nodal Officer, delivered a detailed presentation on the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign’s goals. The campaign aims for zero child deaths due to diarrhoea, mass awareness of ORS and Zinc usage, improved handwashing and sanitation practices, and universal access to safe drinking water.

As monsoon nears, Papum Pare’s administration appears determined to bolster public health readiness—setting a strong tone under the leadership of its new Deputy Commissioner.