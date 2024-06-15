Newly inducted ministers and MLAs welcomed the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh at the Legislative Assembly.

Portfolios were allocated to all 11 ministers.

The only woman minister, Dasanglu Pul, was allocated the Department of Women and Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science and Technology.

Pul, the first woman minister in Arunachal in 20 years, expressed her gratitude to the BJP party and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

She stated that the Women and Child Development Department is significant for welfare schemes for women and children.

Pul has been associated with this department as an advisor. She also highlighted the importance of the Cultural Affairs Department in promoting and preserving culture and traditions.

Regarding the Science and Technology Department, Pul mentioned the need for a proper roadmap to promote it among the youth.



Also Read: 10 Arunachal ministers allotted portfolios, Deputy CM gets finance, planning

Key Appointments and Portfolios:

1. Chowna Mein regains his position as the Deputy Chief Minister and is entrusted with crucial portfolios including Finance, Planning and Investment, Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, and Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources.

2. Biyuram Wahge appointed as a Cabinet Minister, will oversee the Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments.

3. Nyato Dukam takes charge as a Cabinet Minister for Commerce & Industries, Labour & Employment, and Information & Public Relations & Printing.

4. Gabriel D Wangsu, now a Cabinet Minister, will handle Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

5. Wangki Lowang is assigned as a Cabinet Minister for Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, and the Department of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

6. Pasang Dorjee Sona will manage the departments of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Libraries as a Cabinet Minister.

7. Mama Natung, a Cabinet Minister, is tasked with Home and Inter State Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Department of Indigenous Affairs.

8. Dasanglu Pul will take care of Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology as a Cabinet Minister.

9. Balo Raja is appointed as a Cabinet Minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation.

10. Kento Jini, a Cabinet Minister, will oversee Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Sports & Youth Affairs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained its hold on power in Arunachal Pradesh for a third consecutive term by securing 46 out of the 60 Assembly seats.



According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the National People's Party (NPP) secured five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) bagged two, the Congress on one, and independents claimed three seats.