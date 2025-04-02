The National Highway 113, a critical road connecting the Indo-China and Indo-Myanmar borders, has been cut off at Monpani (KM 78+000) along the Arrowa-Khupa-Hayuliang section in Anjaw district, following continuous heavy rainfall.

The downpour has caused severe cracks and structural distress, disrupting connectivity in the region.

The district administration has issued an advisory urging commuters to exercise caution, avoid nighttime travel, and report any further deterioration at the affected junction.

Hayuliang MLA and Minister for Women & Child Development, Science & Technology, and Research, who is actively monitoring the restoration work, has assured the public that efforts are underway to restore the highway.

She urged residents not to panic, stating that she is in constant touch with both the district administration and NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation) to expedite repairs.

Authorities are expected to deploy emergency measures to restore traffic flow at the earliest.



Also Read: Arunachal minister urges innovation, unity for development at review meet