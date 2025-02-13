Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing laid the foundation stone for the implementation of community assets at Niglok Gram Panchayat under Ruksin sub-division for LSDG Village funded under the 3% LSDG component of state-owned resource (SOR) grant FY 2024-25.



Under this Clean and Green Panchayat initiative, Niglok GP is set to achieve the model “Green & Clean Village” status through community-driven efforts and best practices in cleanliness, hygiene and plantation and other eco-friendly sustainable practices.

Addressing the gathering comprising the GBs, PRI members, local youth, SHGs and the villagers, the Minister said that the success of transforming their village into a model clean and green village, as part of Sustainable Development Goals, lies in the proactive efforts of every member of the village through community participation and making village cleanliness a way of life for the community.

He said that successful implementation for sustainable clean and green village initiative will help create livelihood opportunities and boost rural tourism for the Niglok GP and adjoining areas, while referring to success stories in this sector.



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The Minister also suggested innovative local projects and adoption of best practices for Localized Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) on the clean and green village theme.

Local MLA Ninong Ering, in his address, also stressed on the role of the community in achieving the mission of “clean and green Niglok”. Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, ZPC Olen Rome, and ZPM Aruni Jamoh also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Director (Panchayat Raj) Tajing Jonnom, who has adopted LSDG Village Niglok, highlighted the objectives and goals under the Clean and Green Panchayat initiative for Niglok Gram Panchayat.

It may be mentioned that seven villages have been adopted under LSDG Village in the state with more being covered in a phase-wise manner each year to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Among others, SP Pankaj Lamba, State Nodal Officer for LSDG Obang Mingki, ADC Ruksin Kiran Ningo, DPDO Tajing Padung, and EAC (Ruksin) John Modi were present on the occasion.