Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a Sarva Dharma Prarthana during the observance of Gandhi Jayanti at the District Hospital, Namsai today.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister for Women and Child Development Dasangla Pul, Member of Parliament (East Arunachal) Tapir Gao, along with the HMLAs of Namsai, Tezu, and Dambuk.



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Also present were the Chairpersons of SBI, NABARD, SIDBI, the Commissioner of Planning, the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, SP Namsai, and various Heads of Departments.

Following the tribute, the Hon'ble Union Minister distributed fruits to indoor patients and took part in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign at the hospital.