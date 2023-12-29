In a recent and shocking development, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K-YA) has openly admitted to the assassination of Yumsen Matey, who previously served as the MLA for Khonsa West in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement, the Naga insurgent group claimed that Matey was “awarded capital punishment for his active involvement in all sorts of anti-NSCN activities.”



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“He was found guilty of masterminding anti-NSCN propaganda and slogans in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. He conspired against the NSCN/GPRN and allowed himself to be the tool of the adversaries. This act is no less than treason to his own people and to the ongoing Naga national struggle,” it said.

The militant group issued a statement asserting that Matey was targeted and killed due to purported activities that were against the interests of the NSCN.

This bold claim by the NSCN-K(YA) has sent ripples through the region, highlighting the ongoing tensions and the perilous situation faced by political figures in areas affected by such insurgent groups.