In a coordinated effort, the Arunachal Police and the Indian Army successfully arrested a member of the outlawed National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) in Bordumsa.

The individual, identified as Suken Chakma, was arrested during this joint operation, marking a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat militant activities in the region.

Also read: Nagaland: Assam Rifles apprehend NSCN-KYA member in Merangkong

Earlier on July 13, three suspected cadres of the banned military outfit, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militant group allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from local businessman Dipti Gogoi in Pengeri, Tinsukia district.

The situation escalated when three individuals associated with the militant outfit were apprehended during coordinated police raids across Margherita, Jagun, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The detained suspects have been identified as Ankur Gogoi, Avinash Ghosh, and Lupan Singpho. According to police sources, Lupan Singpho, a youth from Arunachal Pradesh, was authorized by the NSCN to extort funds. During interrogation, Singpho reportedly admitted to her role in the extortion scheme.