The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) held a career counselling session on Saturday for aspirants who recently passed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Prelims 2024.

The event aimed to provide guidance and motivate candidates as they prepare for the upcoming interview and personal test stages.

NES President Prof. Tana Showren addressed the aspirants, advising them to focus intensely on the interview process and to manage time efficiently during the exams.

He emphasized the importance of answering questions accurately within the given time frame, noting the presence of negative marking.

Highlighting the importance of strategic preparation, Prof. Showren encouraged candidates to leverage technology and manage their time effectively to ensure success. He also stressed that while support and guidance are essential, self-performance is key to advancing in the examination process.



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NES General Secretary Heri Maring motivated the aspirants to stay focused on their studies, emphasizing the need for a disciplined approach and a healthy mind to succeed in competitive exams.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Chairman of NES’s Career Guidance Cell, provided additional tips on maintaining discipline and personal development, urging candidates to aim for excellence and contribute to society.

The session featured resource persons, including Keyi Panyor (Deputy Commissioner), Shweta Nagarkoti Mehata, IAS, Angad Mehata, IPS, Tai Arun (APCS Officer), and Nido Ronnie.

They shared valuable insights on various exam-related topics, such as managing time, answering questions on Northeast India and Arunachal Pradesh, and preparing for English and essay papers.

The workshop also included tips on staying physically and mentally fit during the preparation phase.