The Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR) has strongly condemned the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Papumpare district for allegedly violating government-issued guidelines on the observance of Nyokum Yullo, the indigenous festival of the Nyishi community.

According to NNMR, the district administration denied permission to perform the festival’s traditional rituals and rites at its designated Nyokum Yullo ground in Nyokum Lapang, Sagalee. This decision, the group asserts, is in direct violation of the Arunachal Pradesh government’s notification dated March 9, 2024, which recognizes Nyokum Yullo as an indigenous festival to be observed with prescribed ritualistic codes performed by traditional Nyubus (priests) and the erection of a sacred altar.

The NNMR stated that since 1970, Nyokum Yullo has been celebrated in its pristine form, with traditional chants and rituals conducted under the guidance of Nyubus.

However, this year’s organizing committee, led by Tedi Techi (Chairman) and Tarh Tuki (General Secretary) for the 2025-2027 period, faced opposition from a self-claimed committee led by Taba Anu and H.N. Taba, representing the Christian community.

The NNMR alleges that the opposing group sought to remove key indigenous rituals from the festival, leading to several rounds of negotiation meetings. When no consensus was reached, the official organizing committee lodged a formal complaint with the ADC Sagalee on February 17, 2025, seeking intervention. In response, the ADC convened a meeting on February 19, 2025, where it was decided to permit full-fledged ritualistic activities. However, the NNMR claims the ADC failed to implement its own decision.



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The dispute escalated further when the matter was taken to Papumpare DC Jiken Bomjen, who, after a meeting on February 21, 2025, ordered the rituals to be conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School premises in Sagalee. This move sparked outrage, as religious activities within educational institutions are prohibited. The DDSE (District Deputy School Education Officer) subsequently denied permission, citing ongoing CBSE and Arunachal Pradesh Board examinations.

In an emergency meeting on February 22, 2025, indigenous faith leaders and the NNMR rejected the alternative venue and demanded the enforcement of the February 19 decision. The group accused the district administration of siding with external influences attempting to sabotage Nyokum Yullo and erode the indigenous identity of the Nyishi people.

The NNMR has called upon the Arunachal Pradesh government to take immediate disciplinary action against the DC and ADC of Papumpare for failing to uphold government directives. It has also demanded that no government grants or aid be provided to any festival committee that disregards traditional rituals.

Furthermore, the organization denounced the self-proclaimed Nyokum Yullo committee led by Taba Anu and H.N. Taba, accusing them of defaming the festival and attempting to dilute its indigenous essence. It has also urged the Nyishi Festival Council (NFC) and Central Nyokum Yullo Committee (CNYC) to publicly release observer reports from various festival venues and ensure strict adherence to traditional practices.

The NNMR warned that allowing Nyokum Yullo to be celebrated without its sacred rites sets a dangerous precedent for religious and cultural dilution. It urged socio-political leaders of the Nyishi community to boycott events that deviate from ancestral traditions and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the indigenous faith and identity of the Nyishi people.

With tensions rising, all eyes are now on the state government’s response to the NNMR’s demands and the future of traditional Nyokum Yullo celebrations in Sagalee.