The International Yoga Day was observed in Itanagar along with the rest of the country.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly organised a special yoga day celebration where ministers, MLAs, and staff of the Assembly, along with Speaker Tesam Pongte and the Deputy Speaker, attended the yoga session and performed several yoga postures.

Speaker Tesam Pongte urged everyone to perform yoga for a better and healthier life.

He also advised the youth to avoid alcohol and drugs and to engage in exercises like yoga, sports, and other physical activities for a healthy lifestyle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.



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The event, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake, marked Modi's first visit to the region since commencing his third consecutive term in office.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscores yoga's dual role in enhancing individual well-being and fostering community health.

Since the International Day of Yoga's inception in 2014, Modi has led celebrations at various iconic locations including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The SKICC event aims to encourage grassroots participation and promote yoga's benefits in rural areas.