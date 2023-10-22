One cadre of the banned militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN K-YA) surrendered before Tirap Police in Arunachal Pradesh on October 22.

The cadre identified as Lieutenant Wanghong Nokpa from militant organisation NSCN (K-YA) surrendered at PS Lazubefore OC PS Lazu SI L Kimsing and 6th AR team. He surrendered with 9 mm pistol and 3 rounds ammunition. Later he was brought to Deputy Commissioner, Tirap by District Police & 6th Assam Rifles for getting surrender certificate.

The surrendered cadre upon interrogation revealed that during the year 1999 when he was in class VI at Barap Middle School, he along with 18 others young boys were forcefully taken by the then Capt. Kewang Diotsa of NSCN(K) for induction into their organization.

They then completed 3 months basic training and he joined as SS private rank after training. He faced lots of hardship physically and mentally during his stay there. He was victim of mental torture by other militants and was never paid any stipend at camp so he fled from CHQ, Lahong via Ngaimong vill of Myanmar and came directly to Lazu police station for surrender to take care of his family, as claimed by the cadre. He said that he was misguided by the camp leaders when he joined and appeals to youth to stay away from such anti-national elements.

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