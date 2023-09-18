Gyan Mission Orphanage school of Itanagar capital of Arunachal with more than 80 students is struggling to stay afloat and suffers from underfunding & poor staffing.

Gyan Mission is a mission where Orphans and handicapped from all over Arunachal can approach for support. Gyan Mission (Orphanage is a non-profit registered organization established on December 30, 2010, by a lady Yasi Byaling Nalo.

Due to the monsoon earlier, the infrastructure for homeless children at Jollang near Itanagar is on the verge of collapse due to massive landslides behind the school. Orphanage Chairperson Yasi Byaling Nalo approached the Government for relief but in vain.

Far more often, however, families who simply lack resources, such as funds for education or health care & proper food believe that their child will have better access to these resources in an orphanage like this but it is not going so.



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The mission problem and main is that it's largely unrecognised by donors, government officials and members of the general public. As a result of the lack of resources & government support the orphans & other BPL family children face many problems. The Principal and chairman appealed to the Government & well-established citizens to come & support the mission for a greater noble cause.

The principal of this Gyan Mission Orphanage school Jhon Pupor who himself was an orphan & spent several years here speaking to India Today NE informed that this school was in a rented premise in 2006 but was completely established in 2010.

“Today in our own premises we have 30 orphans and 60 plus general students with classes from Nursery upto 5th standard. Since the beginning, Yasi Madam managed the funding for the school from her hard work. The admission procedure is to provide the death certificates of parents for orphans & they can avail free education, food with clothes. The problem we are facing is no accommodation for teachers, classroom lacks infrastructure, sleeping rooms are narrow without fans or AC, small dining wooden hall, landslide issue behind the building," added Jhon Pupor.