The football turf at the Outdoor Stadium in Arunachal's Jang, Tawang district achieved a milestone after being tested and certified to the “FIFA Quality Programme for Football Turf - FIFA Quality” standard by FIFA.

The recognition aims to enhance the infrastructure for football in the region.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu exalted the achievement on his X handle and stated that the certification to Jang's football turf stands as a testament to the state's dedication to the growth of football.

Further, he added, "We believe that good infrastructure will pave the way for nurturing young talent and elevating sports culture in the region."

Meanwhile, on October 4, Arunachal CM announced that the much-anticipated 2nd edition of the Tawang Marathon will take place on October 24, 2024, inviting runners from across the nation to experience the thrill of racing at 10,000 feet above sea level.

This unique marathon is jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, promising participants an unparalleled opportunity to run amidst the majestic landscapes of the region, often referred to as the "land of mystic mountains."