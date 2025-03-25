More than 750 rural residents of Sille-Oyan Circle in East Siang District benefitted from a range of government services during the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 (SAKD) camp held at Oyan village on Monday.

The camp, organized by 25 government departments, including financial institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB), and Arunachal Pradesh Apex Bank, provided essential services to the public.

The camp was inaugurated by local MLA Ninong Ering and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tayi Taggu at Ligang Dere, Oyan village. The event was attended by ZPM Bimol Lego, various heads of departments, LDM P. Basumatary, CO Sille-Oyan Dubom Apang, Nodal Officer Tatak Mibang, HGB Jotin Bori, GBs, and PRI members.



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During the event, MLA Ering distributed Soil Health Cards to over 150 progressive farmers, promoting scientific soil testing for sustainable farming. He lauded the state government’s initiative to bring essential services directly to rural populations, ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare programs.

Ering also urged residents to enroll in the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) health schemes to access financial assistance for medical treatments. He called for greater awareness of both central and state flagship schemes, emphasizing their benefits for grassroots communities.

DC Tayi Taggu expressed satisfaction with the high turnout at the camp, noting the importance of such initiatives in making government services accessible to rural residents. MLA Ering also interacted with beneficiaries and department officials to gather feedback on service delivery at the SAKD camp.