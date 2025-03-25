A Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp was successfully conducted today at Thongre Village under Rupa Sub-division, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative aimed to bring government services directly to the doorstep of villagers.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA of 5-Kalaktang (ST) AC, Tseten Chombay, in the presence of ZPC West Kameng, Karma Dorjee Thongdok, ADC Rupa, Lobsang Tsetan, HGBs, GBs, DHODs, PRI leaders, and local villagers.

A total of 20 government departments participated in the event, offering various services to the residents.

Addressing the gathering, HMLA Tseten Chombay emphasized the importance of skill development and government beneficiary schemes. He also highlighted the potential for tourism development in the region and urged villagers to preserve their age-old traditions and heritage structures.



Also Read: Arunachal Governor inaugurates 22nd higher & technical education conference in Itanagar

ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok spoke on the significance of the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, encouraging villagers to take full advantage of the services provided.

During his visit, HMLA Chombay inspected the ongoing Water Treatment Plant project in the area and directed officials to ensure its timely completion. He also visited the local craft and weaving center, promoting local artisanship and self-sustainability.

As part of the initiative, the Horticulture Department distributed certificates and tools to beneficiaries, while the Agriculture Department and the Department of IPR provided pamphlets to spread awareness about various government schemes.

Over 100 villagers from Thongre and nearby villages benefited from the camp, utilizing the services provided by the 20 participating departments. The initiative marks another step toward better governance and service accessibility in Arunachal Pradesh.