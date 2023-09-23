To uplift the lives of citizens and streamline key government programs, the mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, distributed Smart ID cards and Certificates of Vending to street vendors within IMC's jurisdiction.

The move aims to provide support and recognition to street vendors while facilitating their access to various government schemes.

Additionally, IMC organized a comprehensive training-cum-interaction program for 200 newly appointed staff members. The training is expected to enhance their skills and efficiency in serving the community.

Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with the Deputy Mayor, distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) safety kits to sanitation workers.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Tamme Phassang emphasized the significance of these initiatives and expressed concerns regarding the utilization of central flagship programs in Arunachal Pradesh. She noted that despite the efforts of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to extend assistance to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and needy citizens, these benefits remain underutilized in the state.



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Mayor Phassang elaborated on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a central scheme launched in 2017 by PM Modi, which aims to provide every citizen with their own home by 2047. Despite its success in other parts of the country, she highlighted the lack of response from citizens in Arunachal Pradesh.

To address this issue, Mayor Phassang emphasized that availing of PMAY benefits is straightforward. Eligibility criteria include an annual income of not more than Rs 3 lakhs, possession of an Aadhaar card, bank account details, and land availability (with or without allotment) with recommendations from corporators. The scheme provides eligible citizens with a subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakhs, especially targeting those living in dilapidated bamboo houses susceptible to natural disasters or those without homes.

Mayor Phassang called for increased awareness about the PMAY scheme and encouraged eligible beneficiaries to come forward and avail of its benefits. She highlighted that out of a target of 2,500 houses in the capital, only a minimal number of beneficiaries have applied for the scheme.

Furthermore, Mayor Phassang discussed the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), which offers financial support to individuals and self-help groups (SHGs). Individuals can receive Rs 2 lakhs through this scheme, while SHGs with more than ten members can access Rs 10 lakhs as a loan.

This financial assistance can be utilized for various ventures, including handicrafts, pickles, traditional dresses, arts and crafts businesses, mushroom packaging, and cultivation.

Mayor Phassang also highlighted the Svanidhi scheme, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Modi government. This scheme aims to provide interest-free loans to economically disadvantaged individuals to support their businesses or become vendors. The first loan amount is Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 20,000, and, after verifying performance, beneficiaries can receive Rs 50,000.

The IMC has achieved remarkable success in implementing these schemes, with 507 sanctions approved for vendors out of a target of 534 for the initial Rs 10,000 loan, leaving only a handful of applicants pending.