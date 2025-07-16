Arunachal: Pasighat EE assures Mebo power restoration by July 31, seeks public cooperation

Amid rising public concern and student union pressure over prolonged power outages in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang, the Executive Engineer (EE) of Pasighat Electrical Division, Er. Obang Yirang, has assured that normal electricity supply will be restored by July 31, 2025.

Responding to a four-point memorandum submitted by AdiSU, AESDSU, and AMCSU, the EE explained that the power crisis is due to the failure of a critical 5 MVA transformer, which is under repair in Assam. Load-shedding was introduced as a temporary measure. Yirang stated that once the transformer is returned and cleared, regular supply will resume.

Addressing long-term demands, Yirang informed that the upcoming 2x2.5 MVA substations at Mebo and Ngopok are near completion. The Mebo substation is ready for operation, pending formal clearances, while Ngopok’s unit will serve Monggu Banggo.



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The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo, Nancy Yirang, who chaired a joint meeting on the issue, echoed the EE’s assurance and appealed to student bodies not to resort to agitation. She also stressed the need for public cooperation in clearing Right of Way (RoW) for line stringing and announced a village-level fine for tree felling that disrupts power lines.

Measures to improve billing transparency were also proposed, including assigning meter readers to households, maintaining registers, and creating a “Know Your Meter Reader” WhatsApp group. ADC Yirang further requested that any waiving of power bills be officially represented for higher-level consideration.

PGCIL officials assured that both substations would be operational once necessary permissions are granted, but flagged issues of landowner non-cooperation as a key hurdle.