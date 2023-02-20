President of India Droupadi Murmu on February 20 said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have created their own identity and are now being known across the country.

She said this while addressing the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the State Government in the state's Itanagar town.

Murmu further said this is her first visit to Arunachal Pradesh and she is grateful for the love that she received from the people of the state.

''People of Arunachal Pradesh have created their own identity. Brave people and fighters from the state have written a new definition of crisis and protected India,'' she added.

The President further appreciated the culture of Arunachal Pradesh and extended her greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Statehood Day.

''Arunachal Pradesh is very beautiful and I extend my greetings to people of the state on the occasion of Statehood Day,'' she added.

She further thanked the Central government for honouring the fighters from Arunachal Pradesh who fought for the country and also said that people from other parts of the country are getting inspired by the people of Arunachal.

She further recalled that the Central government has provided 44,000 crore for the development of the National Highway in the state and it has become a power surplus state after starting 600 megawatts in the West Kameng district.

Commenting on Donyi Polo Airport, Murmu said that the airport will help the state to improve connectivity between Arunachal and other parts of the country, and along with it tourism and business will also be developed.

She also hailed the women from the state for achieving feats in different sectors.

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