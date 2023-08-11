A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Gauhati High Court urging to investigate the money laundering aspect in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) scam.

The PIL states that the Directorate of Enforcement has recorded a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2022.

The PIL has been filed by Payi Gyadi of Naharlagun from Papum Pare district.



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Earlier, the government of Arunachal Pradesh after detailed deliberations and on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Education Minister Taba Tedir, recommended that a candidate who appears in an exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) should have PRC of Arunachal.

“The children/spouse of state government servants having temporary residential certificate (TRC) and/or employment certificate will also be considered eligible. However, for it, the person should be serving in the state for at least five years, and upto 10 years after retirement", stated the official notice on the same.