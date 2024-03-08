Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is scheduled to visit IG Park, Itanagar on 9th March 2024.

The visit is focused on the Inauguration, Laying of Foundation Stone, and Ground Breaking of Projects worth 41,000 crore under Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.

All officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar/Naharlagun are mandated to attend the function and report to the venue by 9:00 A.M. All Heads of Departments and Directors are required to ensure this Circular reaches all their staff and confirm their attendance.



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In view of the proposed visit of Narendra Modi, it is directed that all the officers and officials of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar/Naharlagun should attend the function and report to the venue by 9:00 A.M without fail.