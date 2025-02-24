In a swift and efficient operation, Chimpu Police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a theft incident that took place at Gohpur Tinali, Chimpu, on 18th February 2025.

The complainant, Yajar Cheri, reported that her handbag—containing cash, a gold chain, ATM cards, and a mobile phone—was stolen from her parked scooty.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and analyzed CCTV footage, which provided crucial leads identifying the primary suspect, Gollo Tara.

Following swift action, police arrested Gollo Tara and his accomplice, Nabam Sakap. During the operation, officers successfully recovered the stolen motorcycle used in the crime, the handbag, and the stolen mobile phone. Both accused have confessed to their involvement and have been remanded to judicial custody at the District Jail.



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The successful operation was led by Inspector N. Nishant (Officer-in-Charge, Chimpu PS), ASI Manish Kumar (Investigating Officer), HC Jerry Romin, CT D. Ete, and CT Tasso Tasser, under the supervision of Shri Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar.

The Superintendent of Police, Itanagar ICR, Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS while commending the swift and efficient action that led to solving the case within 72 hours, also urges citizens to remain vigilant, adopt necessary precautions, and promptly report any suspicious activities to help maintain law and order.