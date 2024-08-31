In a significant operation against an insurgent group, the Itanagar Capital Region Police apprehended two hardcore insurgents and one overground worker in Naharlagun.

On 30th August 2024, in the evening, local information indicated that suspected insurgents were collecting extortion money from the public, posing as NSCN-IM members.

One suspect was seen in a white Innova car, driven by another person. Acting swiftly, a police team was formed under the supervision of DIGP ICR Vijay Kumar, IPS.

The team included SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS, SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, SDPO Yupia Radhe Obing, Inspector K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, their PSOs, and the staff of Naharlagun Police Station.



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The vehicle was intercepted near E-Sector, Naharlagun, and Sampho Wangsa, aged 40, of PS Pangchau, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, and overground worker Chandan Bhuyan, 35, of Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, Assam, were apprehended.

Upon interrogation, Wangsa disclosed he is a member of NSCN-IM, holding the position of Revenue Incharge of the Pangchau and Wakka area in Longding.

He revealed he came to collect money from businessmen in collaboration with Chopsai Pansa from Longding. Wangsa agreed to lead the police to Pansa's hiding location.

Following this lead, the police raided a hotel in E-Sector, Naharlagun, and apprehended Chopsai Pansa, aged 55, of village Chop, PO/PS Wakka, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

Pansa, a self-styled Captain in NSCN-IM, was found with ₹3,40,000 in cash and two cheques of ₹20 lakh each, extorted from local businesses.

A case under extortion, organised crime, and terrorist act has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station for further investigation.