The Arunachal Police has arrested three persons involved in the June 5 violence incident that took place at Panbari in the Dhemaji district of Assam.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "HCM of Arunachal @PemaKhanduBJP talked to Hon’ble MP @PradanBaruah today and informed that @ArunachalPolice has arrested 3 persons involved in yesterday’s violence. Thanks, @MyGovArunachal for fast action."

#DhemajiFiringincident: HCM of Arunachal @PemaKhanduBJP talked to Hon’ble MP @PradanBaruah today and informed that @ArunachalPolice has arrested 3 persons involved in yesterday’s violence. Thanks @MyGovArunachal for fast action.

— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has conveyed that the next of kin of the victims of the Dhemaji firing incident - Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi will be given ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each.

The injured persons, Jagat Gogoi and Puspa Gogoi will be given Rs 1 lakh each.



Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 5 termed the Torajan incident as unfortunate where two persons died while another was injured in the border-related violence in the Dhemaji district of Assam.

"In the morning while attending an event, it came to my knowledge, and within no time I directed the local MLA, and DC of the same area to visit the site and meet the affected families. I even urged the Chief Secretary of our state to connect with our counterpart officials in the Assam Government and respective DC of the Dhemaji district of Assam to visit ground zero and provide immediate relief at this hour of the pain of the bereaved members of the families affected by this incident,'' Khandu said while speaking to reporters over the matter.

Also Read: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu terms Torajan incident as 'unfortunate'

He further informed that two people lost their lives.

''We are deeply pained by such an incident, and in regards to the boundary issue both the Assam and Arunachal governments have already given clear instructions to the respective border committees to raise any issue to the local DC of both the states in order to prevail peaceful atmosphere in the border towns. We will do a proper investigation and culprits will be punished strictly," he added.

The deceased person has been identified as Boga Chutia of Assam who was planting trees as part of World Environment Day celebrations along the Assam-Arunachal border.

On the other hand, two persons have been reported injured identified as Pushpa Gogoi and Montu Gogoi succumb to the injuries while being treated in the hospital.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that three more individuals have been abducted by unidentified miscreants, and security forces along the border have launched a search operation to trace the abducted persons.