Arunachal Police arrests absconding accused in Rs 46 lakh FXSTOCK investment fraud case

In a major breakthrough, the Naharlagun Police have arrested one Deepak Khatri, the alleged mastermind behind a Rs 46 lakh investment fraud linked to the fake company “FXSTOCK Corporation Limited.”

According to police sources, Khatri, who posed as the North East In-charge and a core team member of the company, had been promoting a fraudulent investment scheme in Naharlagun since 2023. He lured investors with false promises of 12% or higher monthly returns and charged each investor Rs 29,200 for registration and account activation, assuring that the amount was refundable.



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Over 500 individuals were reportedly duped, with the total fraud amounting to approximately Rs 46.27 lakh. Following a month-long surveillance operation across Uttarakhand and Delhi, a police team led by Sub-Inspector B.P. Singh, under the supervision of SP Dr. Nyelam Nega, apprehended the accused from Saket, New Delhi, on October 13.

Investigations revealed that the entire operation was a meticulously planned financial scam aimed at cheating the public through misrepresentation.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega, urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent investment schemes offering unrealistic returns and to always verify the authenticity of companies and online platforms before investing.