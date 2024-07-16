In a major breakthrough, Papum Pare Police busted a counterfeit currency racket on July 16, arresting two individuals and seizing fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 3,00,000.

The operation was initiated following a complaint lodged by Sima Taba, a resident of Police Colony Doimukh, on July 14, 2024.

She reported persistent calls urging her to exchange money at triple the amount she provided. Responding promptly, SP Taru Gusar mobilized a dedicated police team under the supervision of SDPO Doimukh.

A sting operation was planned and executed, involving the complainant agreeing to meet the perpetrators at the railway overbridge near Harmuti the next morning, July 15, at 5:00 AM.

The police team, along with the complainant, reached the designated meeting point.



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As two individuals on a motorcycle approached her, the police intervened, prompting the suspects to attempt an escape. The suspects were later identified as Mofijul Ali, 25, and Esmile Ali, 26, both residents of Lakhimpur District, Assam.

During interrogation, the suspects disclosed the location where the fake currency was hidden.

The police recovered the counterfeit notes, wrapped in a blue polythene bag, amounting to Rs 3,00,000 in Rs 500 denominations.

The seizure was conducted in the presence of an independent witness, with the entire recovery process videographed as per Section 105 BNSS.

The suspects have been formally arrested and are currently under four days of police remand for further interrogation.

It is anticipated that additional names involved in the racket will be revealed during this period.