Rural Works Department (RWD), Government of Arunachal Pradesh conducts 1st Review & Coordination Meeting at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall, Itanagar

The Rural Works Department (RWD) of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh held its inaugural Review & Coordination Meeting today at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar. The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss progress, challenges, and future plans to enhance rural infrastructure in the state.

The programme was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including the Hon'ble Minister of Rural Works Department, Pasang Dorjee Sona; the Advisor for RWD, Shri Chau Zingnu Namchoom; N.T. Glow, IRS, Secretary RWD; the Chief Engineer (Planning & Design), Chief Engineer (PMGSY), Chief Engineer (Western Zone), Chief Engineer (Eastern Zone), Director (Soil & Water Conservation), and SQC, PMGSY among other officials and staffs from the Department.

Hon'ble Minister Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, “This is our first Coordination Meeting, and it is essential for us to understand the structure of the department. Changes do not come overnight, but we shall accordingly plan to ensure change does take place. Overcoming liabilities will be our first and foremost project. We will focus more on exploring the centrally sponsored schemes.”

Hon'ble Minister asked the officers to ensure that any new infrastructure that is created is aesthetic, moving away from the old-school designs. People who visit government offices should find it a pleasant experience, and those who work there should have a good working atmosphere. My workplace should be an invitation for me. Hon'ble Minister asked all the divisions to start implementation of e-office to ensure a seamless and prompt service delivery rather than conventional methods. He also asked all the engineers and officials to maintain due diligence in the submission of reports.

Hon'ble Advisor for RWD Chau Zingnu Namchoom said, “I thank the Hon'ble Minister for inviting me to the Review and Coordination Meeting. The presentations today were quite informative and have provided valuable insights. In the upcoming days, we will ensure that the matters of our state are addressed and that our state benefits greatly. To enhance productivity and ensure maximum utilization of agricultural land, it is essential to establish strong ties with the Agriculture Department as well as the Director of Soil & Water Conservation.”



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A significant part of the session was dedicated to a series of presentations. Firstly, the Chief Engineer discussed the status of PMGSY Phase 1 (94% completion), Phase 2 (92% completion), and Phase 3 (recently started and work in progress). He outlined the aim to complete all pending road projects under PMGSY and the Vibrant Village Project by December 2024, while also addressing the challenges, and discussing the opportunities.

The State Quality Coordinator presented on quality control measures, detailing the status of inspections and citizen complaints, and highlighting the department's commitment to maintaining high standards.

The Chief Engineer (Coordination, RWD) presented the current status of RWD, its ambit, and the strength of its 1,292 officers, emphasizing the department's capacity and ongoing efforts, followed by the presentation by the Chief Engineer (P&D), who covered both the Eastern and Western Zones, mentioning State Plan schemes, Centrally Sponsored schemes, the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, and the status of assets under RWD. He also discussed issues and provided suggestions, after showcasing major works done by the department.

The Director of the Soil & Water Conservation Department explained the promotion of sustainable land use, focusing on soil health, land protection, watershed development, land resource survey and investigation, meteorology, and training & capacity building. He highlighted initiatives like jute geo-textile, Slope Agriculture Land Technology (SALT), eco-friendly hydrant water supply systems in hill regions, and the rejuvenation and revival of dried-up water bodies.

A miscellaneous discussion took place in the session, allowing attendees to address various concerns and suggestions. Hon'ble Advisor for RWD, followed by the Hon'ble Minister for RWD, shared their words of advice, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and innovative approaches to overcome challenges in rural development.

The event was a milestone for the Rural Works Department, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving rural infrastructure and ensuring sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh.