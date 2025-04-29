In a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, the Capital Police has secured convictions in the Itanagar Police Station Case No. 100/2018 under the NDPS Act.

The Special Court (NDPS) has sentenced four individuals for their involvement in drug trafficking.

> Yowa Yare and Banti Singh have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for supplying cannabis in commercial quantities.

> Nguri Yayi and Charu Mala have been awarded 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for selling the contraband.



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In a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, the Capital Police has secured convictions in the Itanagar Police Station Case No. 100/2018 under the NDPS Act.

The Special Court (NDPS) has sentenced four individuals for their involvement in drug trafficking.

> Yowa Yare and Banti Singh have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for supplying cannabis in commercial quantities.

> Nguri Yayi and Charu Mala have been awarded 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for selling the contraband.

This outcome marks a crucial success in the ongoing efforts of the Itanagar Police under Operation Dawn, a focused initiative targeting drug trafficking through enforcement, prevention, and community engagement.

A special commendation has been extended to Inspector Neeraj Nishant, Officer-in-Charge of PS Chimpu, for his exemplary investigation that played a pivotal role in securing the convictions. The Capital Police also appreciated the contribution of the NDPS Public Prosecutor for effective legal prosecution.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Capital Police emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offenses and pledged to continue its crackdown on narcotics with unwavering resolve.

This outcome marks a crucial success in the ongoing efforts of the Itanagar Police under Operation Dawn, a focused initiative targeting drug trafficking through enforcement, prevention, and community engagement.

A special commendation has been extended to Inspector Neeraj Nishant, Officer-in-Charge of PS Chimpu, for his exemplary investigation that played a pivotal role in securing the convictions. The Capital Police also appreciated the contribution of the NDPS Public Prosecutor for effective legal prosecution.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Capital Police emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and pledged to continue its crackdown on narcotics with unwavering resolve.