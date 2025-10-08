Arunachal police nab house owner from Assam in gruesome Chimpu murder case

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman whose decomposed body was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of a rented bamboo-thatched house in Chimpu-I near the Power House area of Itanagar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kengo Dirchi said the victim, a woman aged around 55 to 60 years, had been missing for several days before her body was discovered on September 23. The rented house was owned by Kamal Pradhan, who went missing soon after the body was found, prompting a statewide manhunt.

On October 6, a special police team led by DSP Dirchi and Chimpu Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Neeraj Nishant conducted a pre-dawn raid at Majuli Pathar in Assam and apprehended the accused.

Pradhan is currently in police custody for interrogation. Dirchi said that forensic analysis is underway, with DNA, viscera, and FSL reports awaited to establish the cause of death and confirm forensic linkage.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will emerge as scientific reports are received.



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