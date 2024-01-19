In a somber turn of events, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed the tragic demise of police officer Sochi Don from the East Kameng district in a fatal road accident.

Sochi Don, a 37-year-old Police Inspector and Officer-in-Charge at Seppa police station in East Kameng district lost his life in a fatal road accident on Thursday evening

Don, returning from field duty around 10 pm, met with the accident when his self-driven police department's Mahendro Bolero veered off near Tata Tara village on NH-13, leading to his immediate demise.



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Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. However, the officer's lifeless body was discovered inside his vehicle, as mentioned by an eyewitness.

The body of the deceased officer, survived by his wife and child, is being transported to his hometown in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district.

Further details awaited.