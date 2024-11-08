Of the 30 recipients of the prestigious DGP Commendation Disc, six exemplary officers from the Capital Police have brought pride to the ICR region with their outstanding contributions to law enforcement, community welfare, and public service.

The awardees are:

1. Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, OC P.S. Itanagar, recognized for his stellar role in anti-narcotics operations, solving high-stakes cases, and leading critical enforcement actions with exceptional dedication.



2. Inspector Nich Rupa, WPS Itanagar, honored for her unparalleled contribution to combating human trafficking. Her investigative acumen led to the breaking of a human trafficking ring in Delhi, rescuing several minor girls from North-East India, and resolving three major trafficking cases.



3. ASI T. Yirang, OC Wireless Telecom (WT), lauded for his expertise in managing the PCR system in ICR and his pivotal role in rolling out the innovative PINK PCR system, enhancing women’s safety in Itanagar.



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4. Head Constable Taba Kacha, P.S. Niti Vihar, recognized for his exceptional decade-long service and his efficient management of the functioning of Niti Vihar Police Station.



5. Constable Ngangam Ngucho, Public Services Branch, awarded for her instrumental role in rolling out the e-devices scheme, which recently received the Chief Minister’s Excellence in Public Administration Award.



6. Constable Kunal Tana, P.S. Itanagar, celebrated for his unmatched efficiency in delivering over 5,000 summons and warrants within a year.

The Capital Police takes immense pride in these outstanding officers. Their accomplishments reflect the dedication, efficiency, and professionalism that the force strives to uphold.

This recognition from the learned DGP, Honorable Home Minister, and Honorable Chief Minister validates the efforts of Capital Police and inspires the team to deliver even better performance in the future.